Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For HA Sustainable

HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HA Sustainable, presenting an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 30.87% increase from the previous average price target of $29.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of HA Sustainable among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $36.00 $24.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $36.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $39.00 - Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $41.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $30.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HA Sustainable. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HA Sustainable compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HA Sustainable's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of HA Sustainable's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HA Sustainable analyst ratings.

Get to Know HA Sustainable Better

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of HA Sustainable

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: HA Sustainable displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HA Sustainable's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HA Sustainable's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.82.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HASI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HASI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.