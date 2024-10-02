Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Fifth Third Bancorp

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp, revealing an average target of $45.57, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 9.62% from the previous average price target of $41.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Fifth Third Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $46.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $47.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $40.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $36.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fifth Third Bancorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fifth Third Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

Discovering Fifth Third Bancorp: A Closer Look

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Breaking Down Fifth Third Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fifth Third Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.02% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fifth Third Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FITB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FITB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.