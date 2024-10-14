Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Coty

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Coty (NYSE:COTY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.71, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 1.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.86.

The standing of Coty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $10.50 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $11.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $16.50 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Coty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.87% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Coty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

