Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Williams Companies

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Williams Companies, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.83, the current average has increased by 7.4%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $41.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $43.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Williams Companies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

Discovering Williams Companies: A Closer Look

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Financial Insights: Williams Companies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Williams Companies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, Williams Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.