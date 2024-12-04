Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For TeraWulf

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.58, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 11.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TeraWulf by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $9.50 $6.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TeraWulf's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into TeraWulf's Background

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -85.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

