Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Stifel Financial

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.38% increase from the previous average price target of $94.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Stifel Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $102.00 $90.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $85.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $101.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stifel Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Stifel Financial: A Closer Look

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Financial Milestones: Stifel Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stifel Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.1% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

