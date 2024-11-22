Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Root

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $76.83, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.99% from the previous average price target of $75.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Root's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $64.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $71.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $72.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Root. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Root's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Root's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Root analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Root

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. The company is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Root's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Root showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 165.13% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Root's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Root's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Root's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.