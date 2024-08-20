Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For PubMatic

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.83, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 20.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PubMatic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $23.00 $26.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Neutral $19.00 $24.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $31.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $26.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $25.00 -

About PubMatic

PubMatic is one of the leading supply-side platform providers in the digital advertising technology market. These platforms help publishers, which supply digital ad inventory, better manage their inventory, selling a high percentage of their inventory (increase the ad fill rate) and maximizing revenue per ad sold (optimize yield). PubMatic generates revenue mainly via taking a piece of the ad sales that it enables. Buyers on the platform include intermediary buyers, such as demand-side platforms, or advertisers and ad agencies directly. Given the growth in overall digital advertising, more publishers and advertisers are adopting programmatic (or automated) buying and selling, driving the firm's success in attracting more inventory.

PubMatic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PubMatic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: PubMatic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PubMatic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, PubMatic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

