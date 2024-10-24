Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Newmont

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Newmont (NYSE:NEM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Newmont, revealing an average target of $60.83, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 12.23% from the previous average price target of $54.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Newmont by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $53.00 $54.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $67.00 $65.00 Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $54.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $58.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $59.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Newmont. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Newmont's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Newmont's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Newmont: A Closer Look

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Financial Insights: Newmont

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Newmont's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 64.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Newmont faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

