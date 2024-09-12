Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Moelis

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Moelis (NYSE:MC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.0, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.33% increase from the previous average price target of $51.20.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Moelis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $51.00 $50.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $54.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $54.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $50.00 $47.00

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Moelis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Moelis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

