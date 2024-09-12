Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Louisiana-Pacific

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 3.14% from the previous average price target of $90.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Louisiana-Pacific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Underperform $75.00 $73.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $101.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $86.00 $78.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $101.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $81.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Louisiana-Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Louisiana-Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Louisiana-Pacific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Louisiana-Pacific's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Key Indicators: Louisiana-Pacific's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Louisiana-Pacific displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Louisiana-Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Louisiana-Pacific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

