Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.0, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 419.56% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3244.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

