Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Levi Strauss

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Levi Strauss, revealing an average target of $24.33, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A 3.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.17.

The standing of Levi Strauss among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00

About Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Levi Strauss: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Levi Strauss's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Levi Strauss's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

