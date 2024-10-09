Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Invesco

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.08, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 5.11% from the previous average price target of $16.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Invesco is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.50 $16.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $16.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $18.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $18.00 $17.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $17.00 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $16.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Invesco. Rating: Analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Invesco's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invesco analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.752 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (23%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (8%) operations. Passive products account for 42% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 28% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (14%).

Financial Insights: Invesco

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invesco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.81% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

