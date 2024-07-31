Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Grocery Outlet Holding

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Grocery Outlet Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 17.19% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Grocery Outlet Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $28.00 - Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $25.00 $43.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $22.00 $27.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $21.00 $24.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Breaking Down Grocery Outlet Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Grocery Outlet Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.4% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Grocery Outlet Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

