Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For First Interstate BancSys

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Interstate BancSys, revealing an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.17, the current average has increased by 2.5%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Interstate BancSys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $32.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Underweight $30.00 $32.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $38.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $36.00 $36.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $28.00 $30.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00

Get to Know First Interstate BancSys Better

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

Breaking Down First Interstate BancSys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: First Interstate BancSys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Interstate BancSys's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Interstate BancSys's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Interstate BancSys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

