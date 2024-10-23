Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Corteva

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.67, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.39% from the previous average price target of $62.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Corteva's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Buy $68.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $59.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $55.00 $57.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $67.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $66.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Corteva

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Financial Milestones: Corteva's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

