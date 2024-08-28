Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.0, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.09% increase from the previous average price target of $76.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cognizant Tech Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $75.00 $73.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $77.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $75.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $72.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Neutral $82.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cognizant Tech Solns's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cognizant Tech Solns's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cognizant Tech Solns's Background

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Cognizant Tech Solns's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cognizant Tech Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cognizant Tech Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

