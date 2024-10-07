Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Cencora

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Cencora (NYSE:COR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $271.0, with a high estimate of $287.00 and a low estimate of $245.00. Highlighting a 0.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $273.33.

A clear picture of Cencora's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $275.00 $277.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $245.00 $275.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $283.00 $287.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $280.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $236.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $287.00 $285.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cencora. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cencora compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cencora's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cencora's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

A Deep Dive into Cencora's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cencora's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 48.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

