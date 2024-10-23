Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Cadence Bank

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cadence Bank, revealing an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.83, the current average has increased by 6.23%.

A clear picture of Cadence Bank's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $39.00 $36.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cadence Bank's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

A Deep Dive into Cadence Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cadence Bank's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Cadence Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

