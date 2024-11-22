Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For AMETEK

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for AMETEK (NYSE:AME), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AMETEK, revealing an average target of $205.17, a high estimate of $221.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.03% increase from the previous average price target of $193.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AMETEK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $186.00 $166.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $221.00 $219.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $219.00 $201.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AMETEK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AMETEK's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AMETEK

Ametek Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over $6 billion in sales. The firm operates through an electronic instruments group and an electromechanical group. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets, and generates major revenue. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. The majority of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

Financial Insights: AMETEK

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AMETEK's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

