Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For a.k.a. Brands Holding

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.5, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Marking an increase of 17.62%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $25.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $22.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering a.k.a. Brands Holding: A Closer Look

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

Key Indicators: a.k.a. Brands Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: a.k.a. Brands Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

