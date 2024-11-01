Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Verra Mobility

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.0, along with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Marking an increase of 5.26%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verra Mobility. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in three segments namely Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment. The commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verra Mobility showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.79% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verra Mobility's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verra Mobility's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verra Mobility's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, Verra Mobility faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

