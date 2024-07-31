Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Upstart Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a 7.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Upstart Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $17.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Sell $14.00 - Simon Clinch Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $25.50 $22.50 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Underperform $17.00 $23.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Upstart Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Upstart Hldgs's Background

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Breaking Down Upstart Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Upstart Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.16% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -50.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, Upstart Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

