Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Trinet Group

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $115.8, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average has decreased by 1.03% from the previous average price target of $117.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Trinet Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Buy $104.00 $92.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $92.00 $110.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Hold $140.00 $140.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $103.00 $103.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trinet Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trinet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trinet Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Trinet Group: A Closer Look

TriNet offers outsourced payroll and human capital management solutions for small and midsize businesses via a professional employer organization model. Under the PEO model, TriNet enters a co-employment arrangement and acts as the employer of record for administrative and regulatory purposes for clients' employees, known as worksite employees. Clients leverage the scale and expertise of TriNet to access competitive employee benefits, share employment risk liability, access compliance support, and outsource mission-critical day-to-day HR functions such as payroll and tax administration. Following the acquisition of Zenefits and Clarus R+D in 2022, TriNet derives the minority of its revenue from self-service HCM software and R&D tax credit services.

Trinet Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Trinet Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trinet Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trinet Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trinet Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Trinet Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

