Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Stitch Fix

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.86, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.80. This current average represents a 2.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.96.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stitch Fix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $5.00 $3.50 Joseph Parkhill UBS Lowers Neutral $2.80 $3.80 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $3.50 $4.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stitch Fix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stitch Fix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stitch Fix's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Stitch Fix's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Stitch Fix Better

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style services for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandise with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types, and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's, and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags and sells merchandise across various ranges of price points.

Financial Insights: Stitch Fix

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Stitch Fix's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stitch Fix's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stitch Fix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stitch Fix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

