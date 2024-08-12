Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Piedmont Lithium

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.06, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $9.30. A 35.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Piedmont Lithium by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Key B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Hayden Bairstow Macquarie Announces Neutral $9.30 - Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $40.00 $61.00 Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $61.00 $65.00 Greg Jones BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $28.00

Piedmont Lithium Inc, is a U.S. based, development-stage, multi-asset, integrated lithium business in support of a clean energy economy and U.S. and world-wide energy security. Its portfolio of wholly-owned projects includes Carolina Lithium, a proposed fully integrated spodumene ore-to-lithium hydroxide project in Gaston County, North Carolina, and Tennessee Lithium, a proposed merchant lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant in McMinn County, Tennessee.

Piedmont Lithium: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Piedmont Lithium's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Piedmont Lithium's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -100.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Piedmont Lithium's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Piedmont Lithium's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

