Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Pennant Gr

Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pennant Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 16.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pennant Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $34.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $34.00 $28.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $32.00 $28.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pennant Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pennant Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pennant Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

