Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Pacific Biosciences

Analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.3, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Experiencing a 37.14% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $5.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pacific Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $4.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $3.50 $3.50 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $4.00 - Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacific Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacific Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pacific Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacific Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Pacific Biosciences's Background

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

Financial Milestones: Pacific Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pacific Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -481.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pacific Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PACB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Sep 2021 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PACB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.