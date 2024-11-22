Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Life Time Group Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.4, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.88, the current average has increased by 14.15%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Life Time Group Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $29.00 - Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $29.00 $28.50 Michael Hirsh Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $21.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $21.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand offering health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Life Time Group Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Life Time Group Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.61.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

