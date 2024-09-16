Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Latham Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.66, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.17% from the previous average price target of $4.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Latham Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $7.00 $6.80 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $6.80 $4.75 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $3.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $5.50 $5.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $3.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Latham Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Latham Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Latham Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Latham Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Latham Group analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Latham Group Better

Latham Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools, liners, and covers in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Latham Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Latham Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Latham Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Latham Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Latham Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Latham Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SWIM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWIM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.