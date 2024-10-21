Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Ingredion

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ingredion and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $141.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $148.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.12% from the previous average price target of $129.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ingredion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $138.00 Cody Ross UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $141.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $122.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $128.00 $120.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $138.00 $126.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingredion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingredion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company has two main product lines: specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

Ingredion: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingredion's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Ingredion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingredion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ingredion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

