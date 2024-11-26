Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Glaukos

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Glaukos, revealing an average target of $147.2, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 8.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $136.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Glaukos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $149.00 $140.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $145.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Glaukos's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Glaukos

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

A Deep Dive into Glaukos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Glaukos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

