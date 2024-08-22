Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Dave & Buster's Enter

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dave & Buster's Enter and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.05% lower than the prior average price target of $74.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Dave & Buster's Enter among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $64.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $63.00 $86.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $67.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dave & Buster's Enter's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dave & Buster's Enter's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dave & Buster's Enter

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dave & Buster's Enter's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

