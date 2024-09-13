Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For CNO Finl Group

CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.2, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.5% from the previous average price target of $30.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CNO Finl Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $29.00 $27.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $31.00 $30.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $31.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNO Finl Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CNO Finl Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CNO Finl Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CNO Finl Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNO Finl Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CNO Finl Group

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies that offers middle-income American consumers insurance and securities products through exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. Consumers are served through the phone, online, mail, face-to-face with agents, or sales channels. The company's operating segments include annuity, health, and life insurance product lines as well as the investment and fee revenue segments. Maximum revenue is generated from the health product line segment. Annuity premiums account for the majority of the total premiums collected. Annuity products include fixed index annuities, traditional fixed-rate annuities, and single-premium immediate annuity products.

Breaking Down CNO Finl Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CNO Finl Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.24% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CNO Finl Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNO Finl Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.