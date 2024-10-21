Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Camping World Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.8, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 3.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Camping World Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00

Camping World Holdings Inc is retailer of RVs and related products and services. The Company has the two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans segment includes sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories. RV and Outdoor Retail segment includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, sale of outdoor products, equipment, gear and supplies; business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

A Deep Dive into Camping World Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Camping World Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 36.45, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

