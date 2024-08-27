Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For CACI International

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $494.6, a high estimate of $535.00, and a low estimate of $458.00. This current average has increased by 14.07% from the previous average price target of $433.60.

The perception of CACI International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $535.00 $450.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $450.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $458.00 $383.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00

Delving into CACI International's Background

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

A Deep Dive into CACI International's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CACI International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CACI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

