Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For AZEK Co

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.8, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Highlighting a 8.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $57.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of AZEK Co among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $50.00 $56.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AZEK Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into AZEK Co's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AZEK Co analyst ratings.

Get to Know AZEK Co Better

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

AZEK Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AZEK Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, AZEK Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AZEK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AZEK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.