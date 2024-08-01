Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Astrana Health

Analysts' ratings for Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.4, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.75, the current average has increased by 9.95%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Astrana Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $48.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $54.00 - Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Astrana Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Astrana Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Astrana Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.

Breaking Down Astrana Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Astrana Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Astrana Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astrana Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astrana Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

