Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For Artivion

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Artivion (NYSE:AORT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 8.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.20.

A clear picture of Artivion's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Artivion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Artivion's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Artivion: A Closer Look

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others.

Financial Milestones: Artivion's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Artivion's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.23.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

