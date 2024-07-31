Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Zebra Technologies

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $353.5, with a high estimate of $394.00 and a low estimate of $305.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.19% from the previous average price target of $323.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Zebra Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $345.00 $315.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $394.00 $370.00 Andrew Buscaglia Exane BNP Paribas Raises Neutral $305.00 $258.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $370.00 $352.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zebra Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zebra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zebra Technologies Better

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Key Indicators: Zebra Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Zebra Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

