Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For World Kinect

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on World Kinect (NYSE:WKC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated World Kinect and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.45% from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive World Kinect. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $28.00 $28.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Underperform $27.00 $24.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $33.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to World Kinect. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of World Kinect compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of World Kinect's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on World Kinect analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corp is a energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers . It sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions. Company operate in three reportable segments consisting of aviation, land, and marine. Company earn majority of revenue from Aviation segment.

Financial Milestones: World Kinect's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, World Kinect faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: World Kinect's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): World Kinect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: World Kinect's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.