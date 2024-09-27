Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Vail Resorts

Analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $203.75, along with a high estimate of $223.00 and a low estimate of $182.00. A 7.28% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $219.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vail Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $216.00 $223.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $179.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $223.00 $259.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $194.00 $218.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vail Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vail Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vail Resorts's Background

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

A Deep Dive into Vail Resorts's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vail Resorts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 39.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

