Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Ultra Clean Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.2% from the previous average price target of $54.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ultra Clean Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $70.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ultra Clean Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultra Clean Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ultra Clean Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ultra Clean Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ultra Clean Hldgs Better

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, and a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel, and research equipment industries. It has two segments Products and Services. Its principal markets are North America, Asia, and Europe.

Ultra Clean Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ultra Clean Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ultra Clean Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultra Clean Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultra Clean Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ultra Clean Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

