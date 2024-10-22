Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Travelzoo

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 46.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.67.

A clear picture of Travelzoo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $15.00 $12.00 Theodore O'Neill Litchfield Hills Announces Buy $35.00 - Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travelzoo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travelzoo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travelzoo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Travelzoo Better

Travelzoo acts as a publisher of travel and entertainment offers. It operates in four segments. Travelzoo North America segment consists of operations in Canada and the U.S.; Travelzoo Europe segment consists of operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.; and Jack's Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from premium members to access and receive flight deals from Jack's Flight Club via email or via Android or Apple mobile applications; New Initiatives consists of Travelzoo's licensing activities in Asia Pacific territories. It derives its revenue through advertising fees including listing fees paid by travel, entertainment, and local businesses to advertise their offers on the company's media properties. Most of the company's revenue is derived from North America.

Key Indicators: Travelzoo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travelzoo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.06% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Travelzoo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelzoo's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 115.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelzoo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Travelzoo's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.04. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

