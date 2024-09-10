Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Tango Therapeutics

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 17.6% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tango Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Announces Buy $19.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tango Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tango Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tango Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated towards discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. Its program TNG908, is an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline further consists of discovery programs such as, TNG462, TNG348, TNG260 and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Tango Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tango Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tango Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -128.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tango Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

