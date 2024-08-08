Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Taboola.com

Ratings for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.5, with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.35% lower than the prior average price target of $5.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Taboola.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Taboola.com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Taboola.com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Taboola.com analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Taboola.com Better

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Taboola.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Taboola.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TBLA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Dec 2021 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Sep 2021 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TBLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.