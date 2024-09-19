Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Staar Surgical

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.75, along with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. A decline of 7.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Staar Surgical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $41.00 $43.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $37.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

A Deep Dive into Staar Surgical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

