Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Silence Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Silence Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $49.00 $49.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Silence Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Silence Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Silence Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Silence Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel molecules incorporating short-interfering ribonucleic acid. its pipeline products are; SLN360 therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risks of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes, and SLN124 therapy aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anemia.

Silence Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Silence Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -93.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Silence Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2602.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silence Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silence Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silence Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

