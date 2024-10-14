Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For SI-BONE

Analysts' ratings for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.28% lower than the prior average price target of $21.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SI-BONE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $19.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SI-BONE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SI-BONE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SI-BONE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About SI-BONE

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, that develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. Its products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them, as well as implantable bone products such as iFuse-3D, iFuse-TORQ and iFuse Bedrock Granite which have applications across sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult spinal deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Financial Insights: SI-BONE

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SI-BONE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.01% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: SI-BONE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SI-BONE's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SI-BONE's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SI-BONE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

